RIP! Cinematographer Soumendu Roy Passes away at 90

MUMBAI: Acclaimed cinematographer Soumendu Roy, who had worked with renowned filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and many others, passed away on Wednesday following a prolonged illness. He was 90. His family members confirmed the veteran’s demise. He was living alone in his Ballygunje Circular Road apartment.

A family member said, “We have so many memories of lengthy conversations with Soumendu Da. He became ill in recent times. It is a great personal loss.”

Roy was suffering from Arthritis and other geriatric issues due to which he was crippled for the last couple of years. He however was mentally alert, his family stated. Roy’s film graph included popular movies like Pather Panchali, ‘Tin Kanya, Abhijan, Chiriakhana, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Sonar Kella and Shatranj Ke Khilari.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned Soumendu’s loss by paying her last tribute on social media platform X writing, “Besides receiving honours like the national award, Roy had bagged many other laurels. He got the Special Film Award (Bisesh Chalachitro Puraskar) instituted by the West Bengal government in 2012, and the 2015 Chalachitra Puraskar for lifetime achievement.”

বিশিষ্ট সিনেমাটোগ্রাফার সৌমেন্দু রায়ের প্রয়াণে আমি গভীরভাবে শোকাহত।



প্রবাদপ্রতিম চিত্রপরিচালক সত্যজিৎ রায়ের সঙ্গে উনি দীর্ঘদিন কাজ করেছেন। 'তিন কন্যা', 'অশনি সংকেত', 'অরণ্যের দিনরাত্রি', 'গুপী গাইন বাঘা বাইন'-র মতো অনেক ছবিতে ক্যামেরার দায়িত্ব সামলেছিলেন সৌমেন্দু রায়। তাঁর… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 27, 2023

Roy was associated with many film institutes and also acclaimed filmmakers like Tapan Sinha, Buddhadeb Dasgupta and Mrinal Sen.

