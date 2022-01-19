RIP! Criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade, who represented Salman Khan, Shiney Ahuja, Peter Mukerjea, and others, passes away

MUMBAI: Shrikant Shivade, who was a well-known lawyer, is no more. He passed away at a private hospital in Pune on Wednesday. He was 67.

According to the reports, one of the junior lawyers working for Advocate Shivade confirmed that the lawyer died of leukemia (blood cancer). A representative of the private hospital where he was undergoing treatment states that clinical hematologist Dr Sameer Melinkeri was treating Advocate Shivade.

Shrikant Shivade, who was a law graduate from the Indian Law Society, represented accused in multiple high-profile cases including Tyagi in 2G scam, Salman Khan and other stars in the hit-and-run case, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit in the Malegaon bomb blast case, Shiney Ahuja in sexual assault case, former Mumbai police chief RD Tyagi in Suleman bakery firing, Deepak Kulkarni in fraud case, Peter Mukerjea in Sheena Bora case, among others. In his letter of gratitude after his release from sexual assault case, ex-editor of Tehelka magazine had thanked Shivade.

Son of a policeman, Shivade is survived by his mother, wife, and two children.

May his soul rest in peace and his family get the strength to deal with the crisis!

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES