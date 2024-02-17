RIP! Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, young actress Suhani Bhatnagar who played the role of a young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has sadly passed away. As per reports, the 19 year old actress was undergoing treatment for fluid accumulation in her body.

Also Read-Surprising! Aamir Khan clarifies 'No other person' involved in his divorce with his wife Kiran Rao

Suhani had reportedly injured her leg a while ago and was given pills that had some side-effects. Due to this her body slowly started accumulating fluids. The complications due to the medications led to her passing.

Suhani’s funeral will be held in her hometown Faridabad. The last rites will take place at Ajronda crematorium.

Although Suhani was not very active on Instagram, her account is full of pictures with her Dangal co-stars like Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, ect.

Also Read-‘Dangal' kids performed ten times better than me: Aamir Khan

We offer our heartfelt condolences to Suahni’s family and pray that her family finds the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Timesnow