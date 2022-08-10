RIP! DJ Azex aka Akshay Kumar found dead in his Bhubaneswar home, family claims he was tortured and blackmailed by girlfriend

the police have begun an investigation on the popular DJ’s unexpected passing. His fans and well-wishers have been left shocked learning of his demise at a young age.
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, DJ Azex aka ‘Smiling DJ’, hung himself in his Bhubaneswar home. His body was discovered mysteriously and the police have begun an investigation on the popular DJ’s unexpected passing. His fans and well-wishers have been left shocked learning of his demise at a young age. 

As per reports, DJ Azex’s body was found after a thunderstorm and taken to the Capital Hospital for post-mortem. The Kharavel Nagar police have now started an investigation into the shocking incident. 

A family member gave an account of the tragic incident and told a news portal, “There was a power cut during a thunderstorm yesterday and Azex was inside his room. When we went to call him at around 10 pm, we found his door closed. Later, we found his body hanging after we broke open the door”

“At around 10:30 pm yesterday, I got information about the incident and soon family members took him to a private hospital. A girl with whom Akshay was in a relationship and one of her friends are behind this”, added another family member.

Akshay’s family have claimed that his girlfriend was emotionally harassing him and demanding money over some questionable photos and videos. 

His fans meanwhile have poured in their respects and tribute. One fan wrote, “Gone too soon, you will be missed forever” Another wrote, “Please come back star.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indiatoday

DJ Azex Bhubaneswar Music kharavel smiling DJ Capital Hospital suicide death Movie News TellyChakkar
