RIP! Filmmaker Vijay Anand’s wife Sushma Anand passes away of cardiac arrest at 70

As per Kukko Shivpuri, manager of Ketnav Studios, Susma suddenly collapsed while sitting on the chair. Son Vaibhav and a house help carried her to the bed
MUMBAI: Sushma Anand, Wife of Legendary filmmaker Vijay Anand, has sadly passed away on August 27 following a cardiac arrest. Her family paid their last respects to the departed soul. Her husband, filmmaker Vijay passed away 19 years ago and is survived by their son Vaibhav Vijay Anand. 

As per Kukko Shivpuri, manager of Ketnav Studios, Susma suddenly collapsed while sitting on the chair. Son Vaibhav and a house help carried her to the bed and tried to communicate with her but she did not respond. The family doctor arrived and declared her dead. Her body was then taken to the Holy Family Hospital where a cardiac arrest was said to be the reason for her demise.

Sushma’s last rites were performed at 11am at the Santacruz crematorium on 28th August. Many of her family members and close friends gathered to pay their last respect to the departed soul. 

According to reports, Goldie aka Vijay Anand married Sushma Kohli, who was her older sister’s daughter. The family opposed the marriage which took place during the shooting of Ram Balra,m in 1978. During a throwback interview, Sushma had said, “oldie (Vijay ji's nickname) and I got married in 1978 during Ram Balram's shoot. He liked my simplicity. I understood his temperament. He rarely lost his cool. I was the one who'd lose my temper. I was crazier. I'd deliberately do things to annoy him. Sometimes, he managed me. Sometimes I managed him.” 

