RIP! Gadar 2 actor Rohit Choudhary's son Sunny Antil passes away

The year 2023 has seen lots of sad moments in the entertainment industry.

Many of our actors and actresses have seen the grief of their loved ones passing away.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that one of the actors Rohit Choudhary recently got the biggest shock of his life after he lost his son.

Gadar 2 actor Rohit lost his young-aged son Sunny Antil recently.

Nothing much is known about the cause of Sunny's sudden demise.

Rohit also has another son Vikrant Antil.

However, it is painful for any father to lose his son at such a young age.

May God give strength to Sunny's family during these tough times.

May Sunny's soul rest in peace!

