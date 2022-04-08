RIP! Koi Mil Gaya actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies due to a heart ailment

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away in Lucknow after a heart ailment. 

Mithilesh Chaturvedi

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with a sad piece of news from the showbiz world. 

The year 2022 has seen so many popular personalities from the world of television and films passing away.

And now, another popular name from the television and film world has left for the heavenly abode. 

It is none other than actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi. Yes, you heard it right! 

Mithilesh died late last evening in Lucknow after suffering a cardiac ailment. His demise came shortly after he suffered a heart attack and shifted base to his hometown to recover.

The renowned actor has worked in Bollywood films including Koi Mil Gaya with Hrithik Roshan, Gadar Ek Prem Katha with Sunny Deol, Satya, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish, Taal, Ready, Asoka and Fiza, among many others. 

He was also seen in many advertisements and TV shows such as Patiala Babes and web shows like Scam where he played Ram Jethmalani. His last film was Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

May his soul rest in peace!

May his soul rest in peace! 

