R.I.P! Legendary actor Ashok Kumar’s daughter Bharti Jaffrey passes away after a prolonged illness

MUMBAI: The legendary actor Ashok Kumar's daughter Bharti Jaffrey passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. Noted actress and filmmaker Nandita Das shared her fond memories with the actress and said that she will miss her very much.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya – Oh No! Ranbir and Prachi to Part Ways

"Bharti Jaffrey was a vivacious and warm person and everyone will miss this affection and warmth. Though Anuradha (Patel) and Kanwaljit (Singh) are family friends, Bharti di endeared us to her by her thoughtful gestures. She never forgot to wish me every birthday. Or pick up a souvenir from her trips. I will miss her very much. And not forgetting she was an extremely talented actress," Nandita was quoted saying.

Also Read: What! Kundali Bhagya to go off-air?

Bharti did some notable acting in films like Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa (1998), Saans (1999), Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence (2001) among others.

She married Hamid Jaffrey, brother of actor Saeed Jaffrey. Anuradha Patel is her daughter and Rupa Verma, Preeti Ganguly, Aroop Ganguly are her siblings.

Credit: ETimes