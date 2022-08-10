R.I.P! Legendary Singer Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83

Angela Basset, who essayed the role of Turner in the 1993 biopic, ‘What’s love got to do with it’ says, “how do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?”
Tina Turner

MUMBAI: Tina Turner died at the age of 83 after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, as per her manager on Tuesday. She was unstoppable in the decades of 1960s and 70s.

She was an exquisite singer and stage performer and teamed up with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows back then.

Only a few stars have travelled so far. She was born as Ana Mae Bullock in a segregated Tennessee hospital and spent her latter years on a 260, 000sq.ft. estate on Lake Zurich.

She had overcome so much! She was physically battered, emotionally destroyed and ruined financially by her 20-year relationship with Ike Turner. She became a big star in her 40s, when that is in fact a time for downfall for a star.

Angela Basset, who essayed the role of Turner in the 1993 biopic, ‘What’s love got to do with it’ says, “how do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?”

It is a big loss for her fans. Angela then added, “through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion and freedom should look like.”

Tina had fans in ace stars like Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Mick Jagger.

