RIP! Malayalam film and TV Producer Baiju Panicker dies at the age of 59

MUMBAI: On Monday, September 4, producer Baiju Panicker, 59 years old, passed away. The 1987 movie Oru Maymasa Pulariyil, which was directed by V R Gopinath, included him among its producers. Over the course of a long career that lasted decades, the Thiruvananthapuram native also produced a large number of television programmes and films.

Also read:Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! YouTuber Mridul Madhok to participate in the show?

Baiju Panicker's wife Bindu K. R., and children Jagan B. Panicker and Anamika B. Panicker survived him. He participated actively in both the International Film Festival of India and the International Film Festival of Kerala. In addition, Baiju Panicker served as the District President of Thiruvananthapuram and the State Vice President of the Kerala Private School Managers Association.

According to reports, his funeral was held at Santhi Kavadam in Thycaud around 2:00 today. Both his ancestral home in Vellarada and the VPM HSS eventually housed his mortal bones. For the uninitiated, Baiju Panicker made a significant contribution to Malayalam television in its early years. In the early days of Malayalam television, he created a number of independent television programmes.

Baiju Panicker funded organizations that promoted the arts and film festivals throughout his life. He had been receiving therapy, according to accounts, for a few days.

Also read:Barsatein: Interesting! Aradhana gets a lead, Reyansh still seeking for forgiveness

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates!

Credit- pinkvilla