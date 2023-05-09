RIP! Malayalam film and TV Producer Baiju Panicker dies at the age of 59

Producer Baiju Panicker, 59, passed away on Monday, September 4. The Thiruvananthapuram native created numerous television programmes and motion pictures over the course of a long career that lasted decades.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 20:45
movie_image: 
Baiju

MUMBAI: On Monday, September 4, producer Baiju Panicker, 59 years old, passed away. The 1987 movie Oru Maymasa Pulariyil, which was directed by V R Gopinath, included him among its producers. Over the course of a long career that lasted decades, the Thiruvananthapuram native also produced a large number of television programmes and films. 

Also read:Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! YouTuber Mridul Madhok to participate in the show?

Baiju Panicker's wife Bindu K. R., and children Jagan B. Panicker and Anamika B. Panicker survived him. He participated actively in both the International Film Festival of India and the International Film Festival of Kerala. In addition, Baiju Panicker served as the District President of Thiruvananthapuram and the State Vice President of the Kerala Private School Managers Association.

According to reports, his funeral was held at Santhi Kavadam in Thycaud around 2:00 today. Both his ancestral home in Vellarada and the VPM HSS eventually housed his mortal bones. For the uninitiated, Baiju Panicker made a significant contribution to Malayalam television in its early years. In the early days of Malayalam television, he created a number of independent television programmes. 

Baiju Panicker funded organizations that promoted the arts and film festivals throughout his life. He had been receiving therapy, according to accounts, for a few days. 

Also read:Barsatein: Interesting! Aradhana gets a lead, Reyansh still seeking for forgiveness

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates!

Credit- pinkvilla

Baiju Panicker Bindu K. R Jagan B. Panicker Anamika B. Panicker Oru Maymasa Pulariyil Malayalam television Movie News OTT Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 20:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi react to funny questions asked about their upcoming film Jawan
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is all set to hit theatres this Thursday, September 7, and people are...
What! Check out the hefty fee charged by Nayanthara for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan is all set to release on September 7 in Hindi,...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan talks about his insurance policy when it comes to his injuries, check out the hilarious reply
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is looking forward to the release of his next film Jawan on September 7. Days before the release...
Finally! Mannara Chopra reacts to the video of director AS Ravi Kumar forcibly kissing her, check it out
MUMBAI: Actor Mannara Chopra and director AS Ravi Kumar recently made headlines when a video of the filmmaker forcibly...
Exclusive! “The beauty of the show is the love that everybody has for everybody on the set.” – Wagle Ki Duniya actress Pariva Pranati on the impact of the show on her life
MUMBAI: TV actress Pariva Pranati is presently seen in Sony SAB's popular drama series Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi...
Wow! Director Sujoy Ghosh explains how Saif Ali Khan has been involved with Jaane Jaan since the beginning, read more
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan and while this marks Kareena’s first collaboration...
Recent Stories
Rukh
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi react to funny questions asked about their upcoming film Jawan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rukh
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi react to funny questions asked about their upcoming film Jawan
Nayanthara
What! Check out the hefty fee charged by Nayanthara for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
Shah
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan talks about his insurance policy when it comes to his injuries, check out the hilarious reply
Mannara
Finally! Mannara Chopra reacts to the video of director AS Ravi Kumar forcibly kissing her, check it out
Sujoy
Wow! Director Sujoy Ghosh explains how Saif Ali Khan has been involved with Jaane Jaan since the beginning, read more
Nayanthara
Fantastic! This is how Nayanthara kept her calm when she visited Tirupati's Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Husband Vignesh Shivan