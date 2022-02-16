RIP: Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

MUMBAI: In April last year, singer Bappi Lahri had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for Covid. He recovered after a few days.

Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital today. He was 69.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

The news of his death was confirmed by hospital doctor.

Fondly known as Bappi da, he was as much known for his hit numbers as he was for his fascination for gold. Bappi Lahiri has composed songs for movies such as Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi, Shola Aur Shabnam, among others. The singer-composer's first big Bollywood hit score was Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain's Zakhmee.

