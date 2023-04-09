RIP! N Valarmathi, iconic voice behind ISRO launch countdowns including Chandrayaan 3, passes away at 64

MUMBAI:   N Valarmathi, who has voiced the countdowns to many launches at the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) sadly passed away. The ISRO officials confirmed her demise and said that she was responsible for the countdowns of many launches by the space agency at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. 

Also Read--Veena Malik mocks India's Chandrayaan-2 mission

Valarmathi had also participated in the launch of the DS-SAR remote sensing satellite on board the PSLV C56 rocket on 30th July and her last countdown was for the 14th July 2023 launch of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the LVM3 rocket. An official from ISRO said, “The PSLV 56 mission (on July 30) was probably the last time she counted down a launch at Sriharikota. These countdowns need technically qualified scientists.”

As a director in the RISAT-1 project, N Valarmathi was honored with the Tamil Nadu government’s Abdul Kalam award in 2015. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar paid his respects on social media to Valarmathi and wrote, “Saddened to hear about the passing of N Valarmathi ji, the voice behind many ISRO launch countdowns, including Chandrayaan 3.” 

We pray her Soul Rests In Peace

Also Read-Proud Moment! India On The Moon: Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar and more Hindi film celebs celebrate the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3

Credit-Indianexpress 

Chadrayaan 3 ISRO N Valarmathi MOON Satellite Space Mission DS-SAR remote sensing satellite LVM3 rocket
