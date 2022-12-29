RIP Nitin Manmohan! A look at the notable films backed by the veteran producer

MUMBAI : This morning, we got the sad news that producer Nitin Manmohan has passed away. Reportedly, on 3rd December the actor was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack. It is said that he was on a ventilator for 15 days. Nitin Manmohan was the song of veteran actor Manmohan, and he was producing films for more than three decades.

Today, as he is no longer with us, let’s look at the notable films that were produced by Nitin Manmohan…

Anjali

In 1990, a very beautiful film called Anjali was released. It starred Raghuvaran and Revathy in the lead roles. It was a Tamil film, but was later dubbed and released in Hindi as well. The movie was produced by Nitin Mamohan and directed by Mani Ratnam.Before Tiger Shroff did Baaghi, Salman Khan had starred in a film titled Baaghi which also featured Nagma in the lead role. Nitin Mamohan had produced the movie.

Bol Radha Bol

The 1992 release Bol Radha Bol has received a cult status. The film, which starred Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles, was backed by Nitin Mamohan.Sridevi and Anil Kapoor have worked together in many films, and one of them is Laadla. Sridevi played a grey character in it, and everyone loved the movie.

Starting from the 80s to 90s to the 2000s, Nitin Manmohan has been producing films for many years. He had produced Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, and Urmila Matondkar starrer Deewangee.

Bhoot

Ram Gopal Varma’s Bhoot starring Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar is one of best horror films made in Bollywood, and even this film was backed by Nitin Manmohan.

Not just thrillers, horrors and family dramas, Nitin Manmohan also produced comedy films and one of them was the first instalment of Yamla Pagla Deewana. It starred Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.

Ready

One of the last few releases of Nitin Manmohan was Salman Khan and Asin starrer Ready. The film was a super hit at the box office.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.