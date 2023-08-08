RIP! Oscar winning Director of ‘The Exorcist’, William Friedkin passes away at 87

The Exorcist was one of the finest and most memorable horror movies of those times directed by William.
William Friedkin

MUMBAI: The Oscar winning director of films like The Exorcist and The French Connection passed away on Monday. He was 87 years old. The Chapman University dean Stephen Galloway, who was a friend of William’s wife Sherry Lansing confirmed the news of his passing. 

Friedkin’s last film titled The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Kiefer Sutherland will play the lead in the film. His 1971 film The French Connection brought him immense success as it was his very first hit that was a commercial as well as a critical success.

Filmmaker Eli Roth reacted to the news of Friedkin’s passing and wrote, “RIP to the legend William Friedkin. One of the most impactful directors of all time and certainly set the course of my life in a different direction with “The Exorcist.” He was so incredibly nice and supportive the few times I was lucky enough to meet him. Watch “Sorcerer” and “Cruising” if you’ve never seen them. He was one of a kind. Legend’

While Joe Dante wrote, “RIP William Friedkin, one of our very first guests on our podcast, The Movies That Made Me.”

The Exorcist was one of the finest and most memorable horror movies of those times directed by William.

We pray that his Soul Rests In Peace.

Credit-DNA

