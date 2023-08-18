RIP! Pankaj Tripathi’s father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passes away at 99

Recently, we got the sad news that Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari has passed away and the actor is on his way to his village for the funeral.
Pankaj Tripathi

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi, who was currently enjoying the success of OMG 2, has faced a sad situation in his personal life. The actor’s father Pandit Banaras Tiwari has passed away and he is on his way to his village for the funeral.

The actor’s team shared a statement which read, “It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj.”

The actor’s father was a farmer and a priest. TellyChakkar prays that Pandit Banaras Tiwari’s soul rests in peace.

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 has become a super hit at the box office with the collection of Rs. 113 crore in 10 days. The actor also has many interesting projects lined up like Mirzapur season 3, Fukrey 3, Main Atal Hoon, and Stree 2.

Mirzapur season 3 is one of the most awaited OTT series of the year. The first two instalments of the show received a fantastic response, and Pankaj Tripathi’s character Kaleen Bhaiya is one of the most popular characters he has played.

Pankaj Tripathi Pandit Banaras Tiwari OMG 2 Mirzapur season 3 Fukrey 3 MAIN ATAL HOON Stree 2 Mirzapur Movie News TellyChakkar
