RIP! Pankaj Udhas dies at 73 after prolonged illness

Famous Ghazal singer and playback singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at the age of 73, as per reports he was battling illness for quite long time
Pankaj

MUMBAI: Ghazal singer and the famous playback singer of Indian cinema Pankaj Udhas passed away, the singer took his last breath on Monday 26th February, well the reports said the singer was battling his illness for quite a long time and now the news has been confirmed by different people from the singing industry.

The news was initially confirmed by his daughter Nayaab Udhas, the official statement, given by her was, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th february 2024 due to a prolonged illness."  

Later we saw Sonu Nigam giving condolence to the family, the singer wrote, ‘One of the most important parts of my childhood is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti’

Pankaj Udhas started his career with a release of a ghazal album titled Aahat in 1980 and subsequently recorded many hits like Mukarar in 1981, Tarrannum in 1982, Mehfil in 1983, Pankaj Udhas Live at Royal Albert Hall in 1984, Nayaab in 1985 and Aafreen in 1986. After his success as a ghazal singer, he was invited to appear and sing for a film by Mahesh Bhatt, Naam.

He did playback singing for many Hindi films after that. Albums and live concerts around the globe brought him fame as a singer. In 2006, Pankaj Udhas was awarded Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award.

Tellychakkar shares heartfelt condolences to the family.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

