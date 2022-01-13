RIP! Pradeep Kabra's mother passes away

MUMBAI: Pradeep Kabra is known to play villain roles in big-budget Bollywood films. He has faced the biggest loss of his life as he lost his mother today. The agency who handles the star confirmed the news. The details about the last rites are yet to be disclosed.

We got to know about this sad news, which read, "Pradeep Kabra's mother passed away at 10.20 am on 13th January 2022. She was not interacting much from last 3 days & we didn't know what's the cause & today Morning she left us with all those memories & blessing ! Thankyou for all your love & support, we all tried our level best save her but after all we all have to leave one day. Rest in peace Motiya Devi ji. Regards, Pradeep Kabra & Family."

Recently, his videos with his mother had gone viral on social media. The actor has made a good mark in the Tamil film industry. He has also done a great job in many Bollywood films. On the work front, Pradeep was last seen in movies like Simmba with Ranveer Singh, Dabangg 2 with Salman Khan, and Boss with Akshay Kumar.

