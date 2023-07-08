RIP! Pyarelal’s brother Mahesh Ramprasad Sharma of ‘Sanam Bewafa’ fame passes away at 71

MUMBAI: Well known music composer Mahesh Ramprasad Sharma who has given music in films like the Salman Khan starrer Sanam Bewafa, has sadly passed away. He was the brother of legendary music composer Pyarelal of Laxmikant-Pyarelal fame. Mahesh and his friend Kishore Sharma, gave music in many films like Ikke Pe Ikka, Chand Ka Tukda, Balwaan, Ek Hi Raasta, Kamsin, Nazar Ke Saamne.

Rizz Dime, who is a family friend of the late composer, told a news portal, “Maheshji treated me like a daughter. His son Guru Sharma called me and informed me about this. I had a deep relationship with him. He was also felicitated when he organized the event. However, his health was very bad then, so he received this honor by calling me at home.”

Mahesh’s son Guru’s condolence sent to friends read, “In loving memory of our dear father Shri 'Mahesh Ramprasad Sharma' the family is saddened to inform you that today on August 6, 23 passed away in Mumbai It is done.

Manu Sharma and Guru Sharma and a daughter Meghna Kalra. Both his sons are also well-known music composers. Mahesh, who was also a violin player, his siblings included Pyarelal ji, Naresh Sharma, Anand Sharma, Ganen Sharma and Gorakh Sharma. The Salman Khan starrer Sanam Bewafa gave immense fame to Mahesh who composed the film’s music along with Kishore. The songs Chudi Maza Na Degi, Kangan Maza Na Dega was a rage and are still loved even today.

We pray that Mahesh Sharma’s Soul Rests In Peace.

