RIP! Renowned music maestro Rashid Khan died of cancer after a prolonged battle

The 55-year-old artist required oxygen support and was on a ventilator. "We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 PM," according to a representative of the private hospital where Khan was treated.
MUMBAI: Ustad Rashid Khan, the renowned music master, died suddenly on Wednesday while receiving treatment in a Kolkata hospital for prostate cancer. The 55-year-old artist required oxygen support and was on a ventilator. "We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 PM," according to a representative of the private hospital where Khan was treated.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of Bengal, reacted on Rashid Khan's death, "This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more."

The musician suffered a cerebral attack last month, which led to a deterioration in his health. The Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana resident, 55, first sought care at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. At a later date, he decided to receive his therapy just in Kolkata. Sources claim that Khan was initially reacting favorably to the treatment.

Badayun Rashid Khan, born in Uttar Pradesh and nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, was trained initially by his maternal grand-uncle, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan (1909–1993). His uncle Ghulam Mustafa Khan, who gave him his first training in Mumbai, was the one who first noticed his musical abilities. On the other hand, Nissar Hussain Khan provided the main training, first at his Badayun home.

When Rashid Khan made his theatrical debut at eleven years old, he performed at an ITC event in Delhi the next year, 1978. Rashid Khan, then 14 years old, joined the ITC Sangeet Research Academy (SRA) in Calcutta in April 1980, the same month that Nissar Hussain Khan made his transition there.

Khan experimented with fusing lighter musical styles with classical Hindustani music and gave performances alongside Western instrumentalist Louis Banks. He also demonstrated his versatility by taking part in jugalbandis, where he performed on stage alongside other musicians and sitarist Shahid Parvez.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Hindustan Times
 

