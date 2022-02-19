R.I.P: Shilpa Shetty Kundra mourns the loss of her pet dog Princess

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty Kundra has made headlines not only for how she is a great mother and a family person but also recently because of some controversies.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill to be the first guest on Shilpa Shetty's show Shape of You?)

Recently, Mumbai's Andheri magistrate court has reportedly issued summons to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty against not repaying a loan of Rs 21 lakh to a businessman. The summons was issued to the trio on Friday after an FIR was lodged against them at the Juhu police station. The complaint has been filed by a businessman named Parhad Amra.

Well, now coming back to her personal life, looks like life gave her another reason to grieve as her pet dog Princess has passed away. On Thursday, Shilpa took to Instagram and mourned the demise of her dog.

Take a look:

Sharing a compilation of old pictures and videos of the dog with her and her family, she wrote, "My first baby... my Princess Shetty Kundra has crossed the rainbow bridge. Thank you for coming into our lives and giving us some of our best memories for over 12 years. You've taken a piece of my heart with you... nothing will ever fill the void you've left behind. Mumma, Papa, Viaan-Raj, and Samisha will miss you. Rest in peace, my darling Princeeeee."

Princess was a beagle. Her demise has garnered several comments from social media users.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! India's Got Talent judges aka Shilpa Shetty, Badshah to grace The Kapil Sharma Show!)

We hope Princess’ soul rests in peace.

CREDIT: TOI