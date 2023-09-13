RIP! Sholay actor Satinder Kumar Khosla aka Birbal passes away at 84

MUMBAI: Well known actor Satinder Kumar Khosla who was popularly known as Birbal has sadly passed away following a cardiac arrest. The veteran actor was 84 years old. He breathed his last in MUmbai’s Kokilaben hospital on the night of 12th September. The actor was popular for his films like Aradhana, Mera Naam Joker, Gambler, Amar Prem, Charas, Vishwanath, Akhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se, Karz, Kranti, Naseeb, Yaarana, Sadma, Betaab, Dil, Bol Radha Bol, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Anjaam, and Mr & Mrs Khiladi, among others.

The late actor’s final rites will take place on 13th September. The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) paid their last respects to the actor on social media writing, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Birbal (Member since 1981””

Birbal was known for his impeccable comic timing and his bald pate and thick moustache made him easily recognisable and gave him a unique persona. He has also been part of blockbuster films like Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and Kranti and many more.

