RIP! Singham actor Ravindra Berde passes away at 78

Ravindra has been part of many popular Hindi films like the Ajay Devgn starrer Singham and Anil Kapoor starrer Nayak: The Real Hero.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 12:14
movie_image: 
Ravindra Berde

MUMBAI: Recently we heard the devastating news of Junior Mehmood passing away from Stomach cancer. And now another veteran actor has succumbed to it. Veteran Marathi and Hindi film actor Ravindra Berde has passed away at 78 after he lost his battle with throat cancer.

Ravindra has been part of many popular Hindi films like the Ajay Devgn starrer Singham and Anil Kapoor starrer Nayak: The Real Hero. As per reports, Berde was battling throat cancer for the last few months and was undergoing treatment for the same at the Tata Hospital.

Ravindra was discharged from the hospital two days ago but sadly suffered a heart attack at his home and breathed his last. Ravendra was the brother of late actor Laxmikanth Berde’s brother. The duo have given a lot of hit films together.

Ranvindra has featured in over 300 Marathi films and has shared screen space with well known actors like Ashok Saraf, Vijay Chavan, Mahesh Kothare, Viju Khote, Sudhir Joshi and Bharat Jadhav.

In 1995, Ravindra suffered a heart attack and was later diagnosed with cancer in 2011. He however continued to entertain the audiences. Ravindra is survived by his wife, two children, daughter in law and grandkids.

Credit-FilmiBeat

Ravindra Berde Anil Kapoor Nayak: The Real Hero Marathi actor Ajay Devgn Singham Stomach Cancer Movie News TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 12:14

