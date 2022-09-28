R.I.P! South superstar Mahesh Babu mourns the demise of his mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi

South superstar Mahesh Babu’s mother Shri Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, the wife of veteran Telugu actor, superstar Krishna passed away today around 3:30 -4 AM at her residence in Hyderabad after being unwell for past few weeks

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 10:36
movie_image: 
R.I.P! South superstar Mahesh Babu mourns the demise of his mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi

MUMBAI: South superstar Mahesh Babu lost his mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran Telugu actor, Superstar Krishna passed away today around 3:30 -4 AM at her residence in Hyderabad.

She was reportedly unwell for the past few weeks and was being treated at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad. Indira Devi was put on a ventilator for some time before she breathed her last.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu wants to see wife Namrata on Twitter

She is survived by 3 daughters and a son (Mahesh Babu). Unfortunately, She had lost her elder son Ramesh Babu early this year.

Mahesh Babu and other family members often visited her residence as she lived all alone. However after learning about the demise, the entire family rushed to see her for the last time.

Also Read: Telugu states keep 'Liger' afloat, but it's a Hindi market dud

Today, her mortal remains will be kept at the Padmalaya studios for friends and fans to visit and later the last rites will be performed at the Mahaprasthanam, Jubilee hills, Hyderabad.

On the work front, Mahesh was last seen playing a loan agent in Sarkaru Vaari Paata opposite Keerthy Suresh, which grossed over ₹200 crore at the box office worldwide.

Credit: ETimes

movies Mahesh Babu Ghattamaneni Indira Devi demise Krishna Sarkaru Vaari Paata Maharshi Bharat Ane Nenu Pokiri major TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 10:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Rashmika Mandanna to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie “Goodbye”
MUMBAI :Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Superb! Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda enjoy with their little bundle of joy
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out Fahmaan’s special message for Sumbul as she would begin a journey in Bigg Boss season 16
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Imlie 2: SHOCKING! Imlie has a secret identity
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to...
Pandya Store: Interesting! Shweta’s parents worried if Shweta will ruin her life
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Producer, Writer and Director Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions complete 15 years!
MUMBAI: Siddharth Kumar Tewary has had an extraordinary journey so far, from working as an employee with Sony...
RECENT STORIES
R.I.P! South superstar Mahesh Babu mourns the demise of his mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi
R.I.P! South superstar Mahesh Babu mourns the demise of his mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi