R.I.P! South superstar Mahesh Babu mourns the demise of his mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi

MUMBAI: South superstar Mahesh Babu lost his mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran Telugu actor, Superstar Krishna passed away today around 3:30 -4 AM at her residence in Hyderabad.

She was reportedly unwell for the past few weeks and was being treated at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad. Indira Devi was put on a ventilator for some time before she breathed her last.

She is survived by 3 daughters and a son (Mahesh Babu). Unfortunately, She had lost her elder son Ramesh Babu early this year.

Mahesh Babu and other family members often visited her residence as she lived all alone. However after learning about the demise, the entire family rushed to see her for the last time.

Today, her mortal remains will be kept at the Padmalaya studios for friends and fans to visit and later the last rites will be performed at the Mahaprasthanam, Jubilee hills, Hyderabad.

On the work front, Mahesh was last seen playing a loan agent in Sarkaru Vaari Paata opposite Keerthy Suresh, which grossed over ₹200 crore at the box office worldwide.

