RIP! Varun Dhawan’s driver leaves for his heavenly abode

MUMBAI: Here’s a very sad piece of news! Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s driver is no more.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan’s trusted driver, Manoj, passed away today. He breathed his last at Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital and the actor has now rushed to the hospital.

ALSO READ: RIP! Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away

The Bollywood actor’s driver Manoj had a long association with the actor and the entire Dhawan family. Manoj apparently had been working for Dhawans for many years and he was now working as Varun’s personal driver. It is said that Manoj was with the Dhawans for more than 15 years and before Varun Dhawan made his debut, he was with David Dhawan. The 40-year-old driver breathed his last at 5.30 pm today in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital after he experienced chest pain and after that, he passed away. Apparently, Manoj was with Varun Dhawan in Mehboob Studios, Bandra, where the actor was busy shooting. The moment Varun got to know this, he rushed to the Lilavati hospital. It is said that the Dhawans are in a state of shock after this news.

May his soul rest in peace and his family get the strength to deal with the crisis!

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: RIP! Sanjivani 2 fame Namit Khanna's father passes away; the actor shares a heartfelt post

CREDIT: PINKVILLA