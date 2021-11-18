RIP! Veteran actor Baldev Tehran leaves for the heavenly abode

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the entertainment world.

This time it's a sad update! Veteran actor Baldev Trehan who has been in the industry for more than 40 years is no more. He passed away today, details about his demise are yet to be known.

The actor has been an eminent name in the industry, from Bollywood to OTT he forayed in all the platforms of entertainment. From 1976 in Ladki Bholi Bhali to Gangubai Kathiawadi that will be released in 2022, he worked in myriad films. Gangubai Kathiawadi would be the last film to admire Baldev's performance onscreen.

Apart from the two films mentioned, Baldev had been a part of Dhoop Chhaon, Overtime (TV Mini-Series), Koi Mil Gaya, Dharti Ki Jung, Tarang, Mind The Malhotras, Some Other Time, Anna, Kisan Baburao Hazare, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara, VIRAG, the Magic Hour (Short), Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke, Fruit & Nut, Ek Chadar Maili Si, Lorie, Kaala Patthar, Namaskar, Chaalu Mera Naam, Zindagi and more.

We will remember the stalwart on the silver screen, his performance shall remain evergreen.

