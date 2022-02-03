RIP! Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passes away; Bollywood celebs offer condolences

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Ramesh Deo, known for playing a diverse range of roles in Marathi and Hindi movies, passed away on Tuesday evening at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital due to a heart attack. The actor was 93. Talking to one of the leading newspapers, his son Abhinay Deo said, “He passed away due to a heart attack around 8.30 PM tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital."

Several celebrities and politicians including Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar among others took to social media to mourn the demise.

The last rites of the veteran will take place today in Mumbai. Bollywood filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kiran Kumar, Raza Murad, and the chairperson of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray were seen at the last rites of the veteran actor.

On the work front, Ramesh Deo has worked in around 285 Hindi cinemas and 190 Marathi films. The actor is known for his performances in films like Anand, Aapki Kasam, Mere Apne, Mr. India, Khilona, and Hulchul among others. He went on to set up his own production house: Ajinkya Theatres. He became a top star in Marathi films over the years; ‘Umaj Padel Tar (1960), ‘Vardakshina’ (1962), ‘Molkarin’ (1963), and ‘Aparadh’ (1969) are just four of his memorable films. He was the lead villain in the Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini starrer ‘Kasauti’ (1973). The film became a box-office hit. The actor is survived by his wife, noted actress Seema Deo, and his sons, actor Ajinkya Deo and director Abhinay Deo.

