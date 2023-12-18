RIP! Veteran Bhojpuri actor Brijesh Tripathi passed away due to a heart attack; Well known for ‘Gharwali Baharwali’

In 1979, Brijesh Tripathi debuted in Saiya Tohare Karan, and in 1980, he made his Hindi film debut in Taxi Chor. He worked for a while in Bollywood before becoming well-known in Bhojpuri, and he also appeared in several TV shows.
Bhojpuri

MUMBAI: Brijesh Tripathi, one of the more well-known veteran actors in Bhojpuri cinema, has passed away. The actor died because of a heart attack. As to the most recent sources, Brijesh was hospitalized at a hospital in Meerut two weeks ago due to dengue. The actor was receiving treatment in the hospital.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Gupt: The Hidden Truth actor Brijesh Tripathi to star in Bhojpuri film Om

The actor was brought to Mumbai after being discharged from the hospital, but last night (December 17), he had a heart attack and was taken to the hospital instantly. The actor passed away while being taken to the hospital, according to reports from Amar Ujala. When they reached the hospital, the physicians declared him dead.

The actor Brijesh Tripathi's death is being mourned by the Bhojpuri film industry. The final ceremonies for the veteran actor are set for Monday, December 18.

Brijesh Tripathi effortlessly moved from Bollywood to Bhojpuri and left a lasting mark on the film industry with his contributions to famous films such as No Entry, Gupta: The Hidden Truth, Devra Bhail Deewana, and Mohra.

In addition to Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Ravi Kishan, Dharmendra, and Vinod Khanna, Brijesh Tripathi has shared screen time with these actors. He has worked on more than 250 Bollywood movies. His friends helped him get into the film industry.

Brijesh Tripathi established himself as a successful Bhojpuri actor, especially in negative roles, after working with well-known industry names like Pawan Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav. His big break came when he portrayed a powerful character in the movie Om, which made him famous.

The actor will be recognized for his important accomplishments and range of roles. The death of Brijesh Tripathi has left an empty space in the hearts of people who loved his roles in both television shows and movies.

(Also read:Nirbhay Wadhwa roped in to play a pivotal role in the film Char Yaar

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Credit- Times Now

 
 

