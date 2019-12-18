News

Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to come together for a project

Farhan Khan
By Farhan Khan
18 Dec 2019 08:09 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her next flick 'Chhapaak', co-starring Vikrant Massey. On Human Rights Day, the actress unveiled the trailer of this much-awaited film and received a positive response from all the quarters.Recently, there are rumours doing the rounds that DP might take up a project which will also feature her alleged ex Ranbir Kapoor's dad, Rishi Kapoor. According to a media reports, Deepika might take up a project starring Rishi. In the past, Kapoor and the 'Padmaavat' actress have worked in films like 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Love Aaj Kal', which showed that things between Rishi and her seemed to be wellA few years back, Deepika and Ranbir were together but things ended on a sour note. Even after that, the two stars established a cordial friendship and they are often seen hanging out together with many of the industry friends.A few months ago, Deepika even visited Rishi and Neetu in the US. They even got a special gift for her marriage with Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishi starred in Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala starrer 'The Body', which did not do well at the box office.  

past seven days