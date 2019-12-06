Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla to reunite for Sharmaji Namkeen

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who had been on a break, undergoing treatment for cancer is back to work with the announcement of his upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film will mark the onscreen reunion of Juhi Chawla and Rishi after a gap of ten years.

The movie is produced by Excel Entertainment in collaboration with MacGuffin. The film will mark as Rishi Kapoor’s first project post his return from the USA.

The movie will be shot in Mumbai and post that, the crew and the cast will jet off to Delhi for a month-long schedule. Before taking the break Rishi Kapoor was seen in the courtroom drama Mulk, Netflix film Rajma Chawal and the comedy entertainer, Jhootha Kahin Ka. He will also be seen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. The horror thriller is inspired by Spanish thriller El Cuerpo and is slated to release on 13 December.

On the other hand, Juhi Chawla was last seen alongside Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Chawla also shared her excitement on being a part of Sharmaji Namkeen, writing that she cannot wait to join the unit, shoot in Delhi and have a scrabble contest with Kapoor.