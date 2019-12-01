Rishi Kapoor: Budding actors should focus on mind building than muscle building

Mumbai: From the time of his debut in 1970 with "Mera Naam Joker" to his upcoming release "The Body", iconic actor Rishi Kapoor has lived his Bollywood career transforming from a child actor to a top star to a character artiste. In the course of his journey, he believes he has managed to stay relevant with time because he builds his mind as an actor, and not the body.

Asked what would be the one advice he would give to budding actors, Rishi told IANS: "These days, budding actors are more interested in grooming and building their body. They focus on building muscles than emotional exercise, which is important for actors. Build your mind rather than your body when you prepare for acting, because if you have the acting skill, you will surely become an actor. If you don't have that, you are replaceable. Look at me, do I have the body? But I am still working, because in every film I try to create a character."

He added after a pause: "Okay, I maybe old, I do not inspire youngsters. But look at Ayushmann (Khurrana), Rajkummar Rao, Ranveer Singh, Vicky (Kaushal) and -- I'm not taking his name because he is my son -- but Ranbir too is a talented actor! None of them have 'dole-shole' (muscles). Kyunki dole rahne se, kalakar nehi banoge. Bus gym mein paise phukega (Having muscles won't ensure you will be an artist, you'll only waste money in the gym). (Amitabh) Bachchan saab ko dekho (look at Mr Amitabh Bachchan), he did not have muscles. But even today, he is the original angry young man of Hindi cinema!"

Quite interestingly, Rishi changed his image from a romantic hero of films like "Bobby", "Khel Khel Mein" to films like "Love Aaj Kal", "Do Dooni Chaar", "Agneepath", "Kapoor & Sons", "102 Not Out" and "Mulk".

In Jeethu Joseph's "The Body", Rishi co-stars with Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. The film is slated to open on December 13.

During his recent stay in the US for health treatment, Rishi says he got a chance to see how his films still hold relevance among the international audience.

"When I got to know that they are interested in watching my films, I suggested around 10 titles, and '102 Not Out' was one of them. The next morning a guy came to our place with flowers and a long handwritten emotional note. He couldn't hold his tears because he said the film narrated the story of his life. He said that his son wants him to die fast so that he can get all the properties. He said that he is 82-years-old and his son does not even talk to him," recalled Rishi.

"I realised cinema as a medium is so universal that it touches thousand of hearts. I felt bad for him, but I was moved by the power of cinema," the actor concluded.