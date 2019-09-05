News

Rishi Kapoor calls Neil Nitin Mukesh his family

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Sep 2019 07:44 PM

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has called actor Neil Nitin Mukesh his family.

Neil on Wednesday had tweeted a photograph of his wedding, where Rishi is seen sitting next to him and his wife Rukmini Neil Mukesh. The three are seen smiling for the camera.

The "Saaho" actor wished Rishi, who turned 67 on Wednesday. He wrote: "From playing his junior in a film VIJAY to him spreading so much love and positivity at my sangeet, Chintu uncle has always been most loved. Happy Birthday Chintu uncle have a super year. God bless you with all the happiness."

To which, Rishi replied: "You are my family beta!"

Rishi is undergoing medical treatment in New York. A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Karan Johar, have visited Rishi over the past months.

