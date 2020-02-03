Rishi Kapoor confirms that he is been treated

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Sunday said he is suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment for it. There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who is in the capital to attend a family function, has been admitted to a hospital.

Kapoor said that it is nothing to worry about and that it is just the infection which got him down and nothing else. The actor's son, Ranbir Kapoor, who was in Mumbai, rushed to Delhi to be with his father along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Kapoor returned to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

As per sources, Chintuji was to attend a family function in Delhi when he suddenly had to be hospitalized. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor.

The news of his deteriorated health came soon after Rishi Kapoor and his family were seen absent from Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony. Armaan is the son of Manoj Jain and Rima Jain, sister to Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor.

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, in which he will feature alongside Deepika Padukone.