Rishi Kapoor death Anniversay, here are best 5 surprising roles of the late actor

MUMBAI: One of the finest gem of Bollywood was late Rishi Kapoor, the actor over time has got lots of love and appreciation from the fans all over the globe and his immense contribution towards Bollywood can never be forgotten. We have seen the actor defining his versatility different type of roles and winning the hearts of the audience.

On the occasion of the actors first death anniversary, let us remember some of the finest works of the actor, from Agneepath to 102 not out, here are top 5 performancesvof the late actor.

1. Karz

Directed by the showman of Bollywood Subhash Ghai movie Karz was one of the most loved movies in Bollywood history Rishi Kapoor as Monty Oberoi in the movie was loved by the fans, the story of reincarnation and revenge was highly appreciated.



2. Mulk



The next one and the list is Anubhav Sinha directorial Mulk, in this movie also the actor Rishi Kapoor what's seen in and never before after, the late actor in the role of advocate Murad Ali Mohammed had impressed all off us

ALSO READ - (Life will go on, says Neetu Kapoor as she shares a post remembering late Rishi Kapoor)



3. 102 not out



Also starring Amitabh Bacchan alongside Actor Rishi Kapoor, 102 not out is another Masterpiece which was loved by the fans, the actor was love as the son of Big B in the movie.



4. Agneepath

One of the most loved rolls of the late actor Rishi Kapoor was of Rauf Lala from the movie Agneepath which has Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra, the actor's negative character in the movie overshadowed everyone and is known as one of his best work.



5. Kapoor and sons

Another mind blowing performance by lead actor Rishi Kapoor was in the movie Kapoor and sons, the movie which also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Fawad Khan was directed by Shakun Batra, Rishi Kapoor as the head of the family Amarjeet Kapoor was loved by the fans in the movie.

Well these are few amazing and Mukesh double role of the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Indeed, It is a big loss to the Bollywood that the actor is no more.

Rishi Kapoor died on 30th April 2020 after two years of battle with cancer.

Which of the Rishi Kapoor movie is your favourite to let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to tellychakkar.

ALSO READ - (Sonnalli Seygall to spend birthday at Kalimpong bootcamp)