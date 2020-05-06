Rishi Kapoor ‘Reunited’ with mother Krishna Raj Kapoor, says the late actor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

MUMBAI: The demise of Rishi Kapoor broke everyone’s heart. The Bollywood star passed away on 30th April 2020. The late actor had been battling cancer for two years before he succumbed to the deadly disease last Thursday after a brave fight.

Rishi Kapoor’s funeral was held on the same day, which was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, among others. Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who resided in Delhi, couldn’t make it to the funeral amid Coronavirus lockdown that has been imposed all across the nation. While she is now with her family in Mumbai, she is revisiting old memories of the late actor.

Riddhima took to her Instagram stories to share two old pictures, and they are priceless. First, she shared a monochromatic throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor dancing with his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor can be seen dressed in a suit while he holds his mother’s hand in the old picture. Sharing the picture, Riddhima wrote, “Reunited with his most favourite person.” Rishi Kapoor’s mother Krishna had passed away in October 2018. Riddhima shared yet another black-and-white picture from Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s wedding ceremony.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Riddhima on her Instagram stories:

Credits: SpotboyE.com