Rishi Kapoor’s funeral to be held at the Chandanwadi Crematorium

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, Rishi Kapoor’s funeral will be held at the Chandanwadi Crematorium.

The veteran actor passed away this morning at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. He was battling with Cancer since two years.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, his last rites will take place at the Chandanwadi crematorium. And the family will leave for the funeral anytime now.

Rishi Kapoor's demise has come as a big shock, to everyone, right a day after another powerhouse of talent, Irrfan Khan's death. The industry is mourning the losses.

Credits: SpotboyE.com