Rishi Kapoor’s THROWBACK picture from his CHILDHOOD sipping cola is UNMISSABLE

14 Nov 2019 05:00 PM

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is known for films like Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar, and Kapoor & Sons, has shared a super adorable throwback picture from his childhood.

Well, recently, Rishi Kapoor seems to be reminiscing his childhood as the actor shared a throwback picture from his honey-suckle days where he is seen sipping cola along with his friends. The picture also shows Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor and it is too difficult to guess who is who. The bunch of kids also has Tutu Sharma and Aditya Kapoor and they seem to be having a gala time celebrating a friend's birthday.

He captioned his picture as, "Original 'Coca Cola' advertisement. Boney Kapoor, Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor( photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed)."

