Ritabhari Chakraborty comes out with her self-acceptance journey

Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty has shared a powerful message against unrealistic beauty standards.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 16:15
MUMBAI: Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty has shared a powerful message against unrealistic beauty standards.

For unversed, Ritabhari has also undergone a massive physical transformation for her next 'Fatafati'. The drama traces the journey of a plus-size model and takes on the topic of body-shaming. The Bengal star shared her before and after her weight gain journey pictures and shared a powerful message with the post.

Ritabhari wrote: "Sometimes, a film takes you on a transformation journey, literally and metaphorically! Well, #Fatafati is one such movie. It is not a post on how I became from this to that or lean to plus size! It is about how the journey of being one size to another allowed me to have a positive conversation with my body.

"I have always been a firm believer in body and beauty positivity but having a chance to be on the other side of the spectrum made me more empathetic."

She added: "It is strange to know how your weight, height, or even colour can become someone else's business if it doesn't fit the "beauty norm".

"Even though I understand that the journey of self-love and care is long, but don't let anyone dictate how you view yourself! Be kind to your body. Be comfortable in your own skin. Learn to love every bit of it. Embrace your curves like I am right now embracing every inch of me!"

Ritabhari is working on multiple Bengali films, including 'Tui', 'Chhi Chhi TV', and an untitled project.

SOURCE : IANS

Ritabhari Chakraborty Fatafati Chhi Chhi TV Tui TellyChakkar
