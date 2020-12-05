Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza visit Shilpa Shetty’s NEW Mumbai restaurant; SEE PICTURES

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is known for films like Life in a... Metro, Dhadkan, and Baazigar, is gearing up to kick-start her new project.

Well, it’s not a film but her new restaurant. The actress, also an entrepreneur, is starting out her own restaurant in Mumbai, which is expanding the brand Bastian. The hotel which she would inaugurate soon is based in Worli, Mumbai. Even before its inauguration, the actress had invited actors Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza to visit the restaurant and get their opinion on the same. Riteish's brother Dhiraj was also seen with Shilpa and Raj at the restaurant. Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh joined the couples for the restaurant's inauguration without his better half Deepshika Deshmukh. She is producer Vashu Bhagnani's daughter and takes care of the production department along with her brother, on the field.

Shilpa, Raj, Riteish and Genelia shared pictures from their trip to the restaurant. They gave a glimpse of what Bastian in Worli looks like through the images and one selfie. Shilpa also shared a solo image from the restuarant and captioned it 'And it's ready', hinting at it being inaugurated soon. The theme of interiors in Shilpa's new restaurant was modern and chic.

In the pictures, the men can be seen donning casual outfits. Genelia sported retro block skirt while Shilpa donned black bodysuit with waist cutout and cold shoulder.

