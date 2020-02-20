Riteish Deshmukh to collaborate with Nagraj Manjule for trilogy On Chtrapathi Shivaji Maharaj

MUMBAI: Riteish Deshmukh announced that he will be part of the trilogy on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to be directed by Nagraj Manjule, the acclaimed director of Sairaat. It will also bring on board Ajay Atul, the composers of the movie as well. The video is quite interesting and leaves a lot to the imagination. It would be quite incredible to see his story on the big screen as we don't really have too many movies on him.

The first hint of Deshmukh playing the great Maratha warrior was revealed by Ajay Devgn in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Ajay was asked who he thinks is best suited for the role of the Maratha king and he named Riteish. He justified his choice by saying that the actor is already doing a film on the Chatrapati.

Have a look below.

BIGGG NEWS... #RiteishDeshmukh, #Sairaat director Nagraj Manjule and music composes Ajay-Atul join hands... Will make a *trilogy* on #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj... Will release PAN #India in 2021. pic.twitter.com/OdQZFNTmsN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2020

Credits: Latestly