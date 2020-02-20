News

Riteish Deshmukh to collaborate with Nagraj Manjule for trilogy On Chtrapathi Shivaji Maharaj

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2020 01:39 PM

MUMBAI: Riteish Deshmukh announced that he will be part of the trilogy on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to be directed by Nagraj Manjule, the acclaimed director of Sairaat. It will also bring on board Ajay Atul, the composers of the movie as well. The video is quite interesting and leaves a lot to the imagination. It would be quite incredible to see his story on the big screen as we don't really have too many movies on him.

The first hint of Deshmukh playing the great Maratha warrior was revealed by Ajay Devgn in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Ajay was asked who he thinks is best suited for the role of the Maratha king and he named Riteish. He justified his choice by saying that the actor is already doing a film on the Chatrapati.

Have a look below.

Credits: Latestly

Tags Riteish Deshmukh Nagraj Manjule Chtrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Sairaat TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shoot for Break A Leg season 2

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shoot for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here