Riteish Deshmukh to essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj confirms Ajay Devgan

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming period drama film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In the film, Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the titular role with Kajol as his wife, the actor these days is busy promoting his movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

In a number of interviews that the actor has given him has revelled that his production house will be making a series of period dramas, and while talking to an entertainment portal he confirmed that Riteish Deshmukh will be soon playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

When the ace actor was asked who would he prefer to see play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj if a biopic were to be made on the Maratha ruler. Ajay was quick to respond with Riteish Deshmukh’s name.

He further said that Riteish is doing it and he is a perfect choice for the role, and Ajay will be making the movie. However, the actor did not get into the details of the movie.