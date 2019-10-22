Riteish Deshmukh speaks about his equation with Housefull 4 co-star Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Riteish Deshmukh, who has acted in films like Heyy Babyy, Ek Villain, and Tujhe Meri Kasam, will be soon seen in Housefull 4, which also features Akshay Kumar. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his equation with Akshay.

Speaking about his friendship with Akki, Riteish told Mumbai Mirror that he became friends with Akshay on the sets of the 2007 comedy, Heyy Babyy. He also said that when he and Akshay understand the space they are in. Sometimes, when there are people around and they need to say something that should stay between them, the two communicate by simply looking at each other. Akshay is a friend and brother who’ll always be there for him and vice versa. Further speaking about working with wife and actress Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish said that he hopes that he gets a chance to work with her again. He further said that he also hopes that she returns on screen. She’s a unique actor and he loves her work. Genelia has been listening to scripts, but nothing has excited her so far. He concluded saying that Genelia says that no one can play a villain better than Riteish.

Speaking about Housefull 4, it is one of the much-awaited films. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is the fourth installment of Housefull franchise. A reincarnation comedy film, it stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is all set to hit the screens on 26 October this Diwali.