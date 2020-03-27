Ritesh Deshmukh’s hilarious song on Coronavirus adds humour to a grim situation

MUMBAI: Ritesh Deshmukh has featured in different kinds of roles in Bollywood films. The actor is known for his comic timing in movies like the Dhamaal series and the Masti series. He also showed his versatility in movies like Ek Villain, and Marjavaan.

Ritesh is always seen doing something different in every film and has a huge fan following.

In today's times, when the world is fighting against Covid-19, we see many celebs sharing their views and asking the audience to stay indoors. A few have shared how they are spending their quarantine time at home.

The actor has shown his talent again with this Corona song.

Have a look.

As we see, the song 'Itna karo na mujhse pyaar' is used in the context of 'itna Corona mujhse pyaar'. This is indeed a funny way to address the issue and to send a message to the audience to keep washing their hands and stay safe.