News

Ritesh Deshmukh’s hilarious song on Coronavirus adds humour to a grim situation

Ritesh Deshmukh, our homegrown Maharashtra actor, who is known for his talent, makes a song on Coronavirus.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 05:05 PM

MUMBAI: Ritesh Deshmukh has featured in different kinds of roles in Bollywood films. The actor is known for his comic timing in movies like the Dhamaal series and the Masti series. He also showed his versatility in movies like Ek Villain, and Marjavaan.

Ritesh is always seen doing something different in every film and has a huge fan following.

In today's times, when the world is fighting against Covid-19, we see many celebs sharing their views and asking the audience to stay indoors. A few have shared how they are spending their quarantine time at home.

The actor has shown his talent again with this Corona song.

Have a look.

As we see, the song 'Itna karo na mujhse pyaar' is used in the context of 'itna Corona mujhse pyaar'.  This is indeed a funny way to address the issue and to send a message to the audience to keep washing their hands and stay safe.

Tags Ritesh Deshmukh coronavirus Dhamaal Masti Ek Villain Marjavaan COVID-19 Itna Corona Mujhse Pyaar Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here