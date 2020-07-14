Is Ritesh Sidhwani hinting at his next? Read on to know more!

MUMBAI : Ritesh Sidhwani is eagerly awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated film, Toofan featuring Farhan Akhtar as the lead protagonist. But going by his latest posts on the social media, it seems the celebrated producer is all set to roll his next project!

Yes, you read it right. Ritesh’s post sees a couple of men wearing PPE gear, walking inside the airport premises carrying their respective bags on their shoulders – with the caption ‘Team all set to #rocknroll’! Now, this has certainly raised the curiosity factor and also, a few questions in our mind as to whether this group of men are the unit members or actors of his next project, if it’s a movie or a web series and where are they heading to, among others.

For those who have been huge fans of the movies made under Ritesh’s production banner – Excel Entertainment (synonymous with excellence and success and co-owned by his long-time friend and confidante Farhan Akhtar), are quite excited about this new development from the producer, wanting for more details from the man himself!