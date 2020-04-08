Ritesh Sidhwani, the producer who has given not just superhit films but also, has aced the OTT platform with his pathbreaking content

MUMBAI: Ritesh Sidhwani is one of the producers who has brought content which can be easily absorbed by the audiences, with a demand for more. Apart from the successful films, the producer has also given pathbreaking content on the OTT platforms which has been loved by all.

Some of the successful web series and its franchise include:

Inside Edge: The Mumbai Mavericks are playing their sixth season in the power play league. The preliminary rounds are going well, but when the team gets a new owner, the climate in the team changed devastating. Greed and fame come to the fore. The first season was a hit and the audiences demanded a season 2 which was much bigger and successful than the previous one. Another successful content show Mirzapur. This web series revolved around the mind of the audiences and have demanded a season 2.

The next one being, Made in Heaven. The story revolves around Tara and Karan who are Delhi-based wedding planners who know that India is a society in transition, with tradition clashing with modern individual aspirations. With each ceremony, they enter into the lives of a different bride and groom. The weddings Tara and Karan service introduce them to the complexities of Indian life while providing mirrors to their true selves -Tara, a woman from the wrong side of the tracks who clawed her way up into high society through marriage and Karan, a gay man living in a country where homosexuality is illegal. The series evidently highlights many unspoken issues which is the highlight of the series.

Other than web series, some of the successful films also include Fukrey followed by Fukrey 2. Another franchise which made many people laugh! The next set of films being- Don which is a classic content topping everyone's favorite and continued it with, Rock On!

The producer is riding high on the success of Gully Boy which again is one cult classic and brought the underground rap scene, alive for the young population of the nation. Not just in India, the movie charted records even across the globe.

Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment is all set to create waves in 2020 having two major projects- one being Toofaan followed by K.G.F Chapter 2.