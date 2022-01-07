Rocketry Review! The ups and downs of Nambi Narayanan's life are beautifully portrayed in this R Madhavan starrer

MUMBAI: Ever since the trailer of the movie Rocketry which has R Madhavan in the leading role was out, the fans were eagerly waiting to see the actor in a never seen before avatar. The movie which is based on the life of Rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan, is written and directed by R Madhavan himself. Also, the movie is one of the much awaited movies of 2022 as the look of the actor as Nambi Narayanan has been the talk of the town ever since it was out in the media and internet.

Today, finally the movie Rocketry has hit the big screen and here is a complete review of the movie.

The movie is based on one of the greatest minds coming from the Indian Science field, Nambi Narayanan. We have seen many videos and must have read many articles with regards to the achievement of the scientist but there are many little stories which are hidden behind these achievements and also the ups and downs of Nambi Narayanan, which is beautifully shown in the movie.

Talking about the screenplay of the movie, it definitely manages to grab the attention of the audience right from the first scene; also, the direction given by R Madhavan is a beauty to watch.

Talking about the performances in the movie, no doubt it is an out and out R Madhavan show; the actor has indeed managed to grab the attention of the fans not only with his amazing 'Nambi Narayanan' look, but also with his beautiful acting throughout the movie. Actress Simran who was seen playing Meena Narayanan, will definitely grab your attention with few scenes, and on the other hand, Rajit Kapoor is decent on his part.

Also read (Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' receives standing ovation at Cannes)

Talking about the positive points of the movie, it has to be the performance delivered by the actor R Madhavan in the movie, the movie not only deals with the hardtships and the struggle of Nambi Narayanan while showing the contribution of the scientist towards the space field, but it also manages to bring out the passion of one of the greatest minds of India on-screen. Also, the unheard and untold story of the great Nambi Narayanan definitely takes you to a roller coaster ride of ups and downs of his life tragedies. Special mention to Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen in the hindi version of the movie, no doubt it will be a treat for all the Shahrukh Khan fans to see the actor on the big screen after a long gap of four years. First half of the movie looks a little weak but the second half of the movie keeps you hooked till the end.

Talking about the negative points of the movie, it has to be the first half of the movie, which has a lot of use of the English language, which may not appeal to the mass audience, also, there is the use of technical terms many times in between, which should have been more simplified so that the laymen could comprehend better and stay more atuned to the happenings in the movie.

Having said all these points, Rocketry the Nambi effect will definitely shock you in many ways and it is the best tribute given to one of the greatest Minds of India, Nambi Narayanan. This movie can be your first choice over the weekend.

TellyChakkar goes with 3/5 for Rocketry.

If you have seen the movie, do share your reviews in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' receives standing ovation at Cannes)