Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress Anjali Anand, who has collaborated with Shabana Azmi on three projects, shares an emotional note for her, says, “It hit me that I'm not going to see her the next time I walk into a room filled with people I don't kn

MUMBAI: Anjali Anand made a place in viewers’ hearts with her role as Gayatri Randhawa in Karan Johar’s blockbuster film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ Her portrayal of the challenging and progressive character received appreciation from fans and critics worldwide. The talented actress is all set to be part of another exciting film! Anjali has joined the cast of writer and director Faraz Ansari’s film ‘Bun Tikki.’

The film will be produced by fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s production house, Stage 5 Production. Veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi are part of the film, along with actor Abhay Deol. This will also mark Anjali’s third project with Shabana Azmi after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and DC.

Being in three projects with Shabana Azmi, Anjali pens down a sweet note for her darling Shabs, says, “As I wrapped my third project with @azmishabana18 last week, I realised I've been shooting with her since 2021. RRKPK, Bun Tikki and DC. It hit me that I'm not going to see her the next time I walk into a room filled with people I don't know, for a reading, for a meeting etc. The thought of her being there gave me so much comfort. My darling Shabs, you know you're my absolute favourite and I absolutely love you. You're the most caring, loving, funniest, wittiest and oh my God it's a dream to be able to be in the same room with you, let alone be in the same frame with you.

I count my blessings and pinch myself

But because I'm going to manifest the heck out of it, we are going to be working again soon so I can mess up your phone some more just so you can get annoyed and call me. Haha I just love you and I miss you already Thank you for being so so wonderful.

This note is surely filled with all the love they have shared on and off screen, the memories they have created together. With Anjali’s exceptional acting skills and conviction with which she has portrayed characters in the past, Anjali Anand is all set to impress the audience once again in ‘Bun Tikki.’