Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani fame Anjali Anand joins the cast of Manish Malhotra produced ‘Bun Tikki,’ with Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol

MUMBAI : Anjali Anand made a place in viewers’ hearts with her role of Gayatri Randhawa in Karan Johar’s blockbuster film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ Her portrayal of the challenging and progressive character received appreciation from fans and critics worldwide. The talented actress is all set to be part of another exciting film!

Anjali has joined the cast of writer and director Faraz Ansari’s film ‘Bun Tikki.’ The film will be produced by fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s production house, Stage 5 Production. Veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi are part of the film, along with actor Abhay Deol. This will also mark Anjali’s second film with Shabana Azmi after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

At this point, not much is known about the film but the shooting has begun. The story is being referred to as a fresh and sensitive concept, and is set to be another boundary breaking film to come out of Bollywood.

The news of Anjali being part of another exciting film will certainly have her fans waiting for its release. With her exceptional acting skills and conviction with which she has portrayed characters in the past, Anjali Anand is all set to impress the audience once again in ‘Bun Tikki.’



