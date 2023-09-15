Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: OMG! Karan Johar makes shocking revelations, Rocky and Rani are "subconsciously" Inspired by THIS popular Bollywood couple

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won over reviewers and audiences with its contemporary perspective on relationships and families. It also has Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The fans were enthralled by the on-screen chemistry between Alia and Ranveer.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI:  Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a recent love comedy starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was a huge box office hit. After over 7 years, the movie marked director Karan Johar's return to the director's chair. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won over reviewers and audiences with its contemporary perspective on relationships and families. It also has Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

The fans were enthralled by the on-screen chemistry between Alia and Ranveer as well as the love narrative of their characters. Rocky and Rani's love story may have been "subconsciously" influenced by a famous Bollywood pair, according to a recent interview with Karan.

Speaking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar said that one of his favorite Bollywood couples may have served as a subconscious inspiration for Rocky and Rani. In an interview, Karan claimed that the on-screen romance between the main characters in his movie was inspired by the marriage of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

Karan Johar said, “Maybe subconsciously (I got inspired). They have a tremendous friendship in their marriage. I've had dinners with them, meals with them, hung out with them. And there's a terrific kind of comfort in their camaraderie.”

He further added, “He finds her hilarious, she finds him hilarious, for different reasons. So I felt it wasn't impossible for people who come from two different demographics of society, two stratas, to actually find love. It's like we put ourselves in boxes. Like when we're finding a relationship, we put ourselves in places where we're comfortable. But tomorrow, you can fall in love with someone anywhere.”

The movie starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, and made over Rs 350 crore globally. The movie is currently accessible on Amazon Prime Video, a digital streaming service.

