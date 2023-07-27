Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review! This Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Starrer is a must watch, speaks about love respect and values across culture

MUMBAI: One of the big releases of the Year titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role has finally hit the big screen and here is the complete review of the movie

Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role is indeed one of the big releases of the Year. The movie was the tall of the town ever since it was in the making and the trailer was already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience. The movie which is directed by Karan Johar on his 25th anniversary also has Dharmendra Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

The movie is out for the audience from 28th July and here in the complete review of the movie.

The premise of the movie deals with Rocky who is a fun loving Punjabi boy from a typical Punjabi film family who falls for Rani who on the other hand is a sweet Independent and ambitious Bengali girl, well nothing is similar or same between the two other than the fact that they love each other and now to understand the different cultures across the families, they have to stay with their respective in laws for 3 month. Well what happens in this 3 months and how they will try to impress their respective in laws is something amazingly shown in the movie.

The screenplay of the movie is beautiful it does not allow you to get bore for a single minute, every frame of the movie is great, large and colourful. It definitely gives you a Vibe of a typical Karan Johar movie which has love, romance, drama and some colourful colourful songs. Hands down the direction given by Karan Johar is top notch, once again he has proved that he is the king when it comes to making some family drama.

Talking about the performances the lead characters Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt definitely impress you, talking about Ranveer Singh he steals the show as the typical Punjabi munda, also special mention to few emotional scenes where the actor will definitely make you cry, on the other hand Alia Bhatt is looking super beautiful and sexy at the same time, there are many clapworthy scenes and situation given to the actress which will definitely make you fall for her. Another name which will definitely surprise you is Dharmendra, the legendary actor has got few major scenes and those those scenes are clapworthy too, on the other hand Shabana Azmi will definitely impress you once again with her beautiful performance and Jaya Bachchan definitely leaves a solid mark with her character in the movie. Anjali Anand and Kshitee Jog has important scenes which will surely impress you.

Apart from these performances there are many surprises for you in the movie and few special appearances from Bollywood and television industry.

Talking about the positive point definitely it has to be the presentation of the movie which is big in scale, the movie is colorful and definitely grabs your attention every frame. Also the performance is coming from every actor in the movie Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and their character leaves a strong mark in your heart and minds. Also the movies speaks about love and respect among different cultures which is one of the biggest USPs and the high points of the movie, also there are many emotional scenes which will leave you teary eyes and make you realise of many things. Another major USP of the movie has to be the sizzling chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, they both are looking beautiful together as the on screen couple.

There are few things which does not go in favour, like there are few kissing scenes between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt which looks repitative and were not required but on the other hand it definitely adds value to the chemistry between the two.

Well we won't be wrong in saying that Karan Johar is back with a complete family drama entertainer which you can go with your complete family and enjoy for 2 hours and 50 minutes as the movie speak about love love and love.

Tellychakkar goes with 3.5/5 for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

What are your your views on the movie and if you have seen the movie'do share your reviews in the comment section below.

