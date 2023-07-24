Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s song Dhindora Baje re out, and it defines the sizzling chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Another song from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani titled Dhindora Baje Re is out and it already getting a thumbs up from the fans all over
MUMBAI: Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is indeed one of the most talked about movies of the year, it is one of the big releases of the year and all eyes are on the release of the movie. The movie which is directed by Karan Johar has some amazing talents like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The trailer of the movie is getting a lot of love from the fans all over and so the songs which were and now this new song of the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani titled Dhindora Baje Re is grabbing the attention of the fans. 

This new song picturize the sizzling rebel mode of our very own Rocky and Rani Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, we get to see a sizzling chemistry between the two where we see the character of Jaya Bachchan looks unhappy with their love.

Well this new song Dhindora Baje re is already grabbing the attention of the fans and it is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over. This is just a glimpse of the rebel love story and we look forward to see what Karan Johar has to offer with this family drama.

Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the theatres on 28th July.

